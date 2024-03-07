Top track

Maisha ni Safari: JAM + After JAM

Sala Clamores
Thu, 7 Mar, 10:00 pm
GigsMadrid
From €11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

¡Segumios con fuerza y emoción!

El Jueves 7 de Marzo, ven a descubrir MAISHA NI SAFARI, LA JAM SESSION de Sala Clamores.

Música en vivo a cargo de la magnífica banda FULL AFRICANA dirigida por Lycantho, un músico excepcional: @lycantho

Y la fántastica...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Sala Clamores.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open10:00 pm

