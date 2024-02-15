DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
📍 Jeudi 15 Février - 23h30/06h00
Club : Black Loops b2b Harrison BDP
La Capsule : Canapé Bleu
________________________
🎟 NOS TARIFS :
Préventes avant 1h : 5€
Entrée all night long : 10€
FREE ENTRANCE FROM 4:30AM
RÉSERVATION...
