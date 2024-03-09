DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Accessory

Union Pool
Sat, 9 Mar, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Accessory is the solo moniker of Jason Balla, a fixture of the Chicago music scene for over a decade. In between the busy schedule of his main project Dehd, Balla devotes himself to self-recorded experiments that land somewhere between Women, Broadcast and...

Presented by Union Pool.
Accessory

Union Pool

484 Union Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11211, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

