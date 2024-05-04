DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Usa Nails

The Hope and Ruin
Sat, 4 May, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
£14.50
About

London noise-rock quartet USA Nails have forged a considerable reputation since their formation in 2013 from their South London base, comprising of members of Kong, Future Of The Left, Blacklisters, Death Pedals and Silent Front.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.
Lineup

USA Nails

Venue

The Hope and Ruin

11 - 12 Queen's Road, Brighton, BN1 3WA, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

