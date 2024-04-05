Top track

Minimal Effort: Ross From Friends & Harrison BDP

Location TBA, Los Angeles
Fri, 5 Apr, 9:00 pm
DJLos Angeles
From $37.08

About

Minimal Effort presents Ross From Friends (DJ Set) & Harrison BDP on Friday, April 5th.

Support by Xica Soul & Michael Fam.

Tickets on sale this Friday 2/9 at 12 PM

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Underrated Presents.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ross From Friends, Harrison BDP, Xica Soul and 1 more

Venue

Location TBA, Los Angeles

Los Angeles, California 90013, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

