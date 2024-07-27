Top track

Waxahatchee

New Century
Sat, 27 Jul, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
From £28.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Waxahatchee

Waxahatchee is the solo project of Alabama singer-songwriter Katie Crutchfield. Combining acoustic Southern folk with Americana and indie rock, she pairs her guitar-led instrumentals with confessional songwriting, from the highs and lows of overcoming a to Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

Now Wave presents Waxahatchee

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Now Wave
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Waxahatchee

Venue

New Century

34 Hanover St, Manchester, M4 4AH
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
1300 capacity

