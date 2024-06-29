DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Zo! and Tall Black Guy featuring Deborah Bond

El Club Detroit
Sat, 29 Jun, 7:00 pm
Detroit
$39.43
About

When it comes to innovative takes on R&B, you can't go wrong with Zo! & Tall Black Guy and their next-level creations that invoke the genre's classic sound while pushing it forward. So what happens when these two guys collaborate? You get a progressive joi...

All ages
Presented by Urban Organic.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

