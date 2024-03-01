DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Jade Tourniquet, This Holy Rodeo, We're From Antarctica, Nephew Cube

Purgatory
Fri, 1 Mar, 7:00 pm
$13.60
About

PURGATORY PRESENTS: the WHACKY and GROOVY Nephew Cube, the SUGARY and SWEET We're From Antarctica, the MYSTIC and BIZARRE this HOLY rodeo!, and the FEARSOME and FUZZY Jade Tourniquet in a fierce auditory cavalcade sure to please!

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Purgatory.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jade Tourniquet, this HOLY rodeo!

Venue

Purgatory

675 Central Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11207, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

