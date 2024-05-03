Top track

We Should Hang

Willie J Healey

MASH Cambridge
Fri, 3 May, 6:30 pm
GigsCambridge
£17.40

We Should Hang
About

Willie J Healey, a sonic auteur in the indie realm, navigates the delicate balance between raw vulnerability and idiosyncratic charm. Hailing from Oxford, Healey's introspective songwriting and genre-fluid approach defy easy categorization. His discography...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by MASH Cambridge.
Lineup

Willie J Healey

Venue

MASH Cambridge

15 Market Passage, Cambridge CB2, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

