DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Of Course + New Cross Live presents
Valentine's Day with Comic Sans
linktr.ee/comicsansldn
KC Blackwater
https://www.instagram.com/kc_blackwater/
Luvcat
https://www.instagram.com/luvcatband/
Wednesday 14th February 2024
New Cross Inn
Londo...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.