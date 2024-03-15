Top track

Devansh w/ Illajoy and Common Goldfish

The Jago
Fri, 15 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Come catch Devansh headlining The Jago on Friday, March 15th. Support coming from the incredible ILLAJOY & Common Goldfish.

Tickets £10 adv, £12 OTD.

Doors 7:30pm

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Citizen Live.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Devansh, Illajoy, common goldfish

Venue

The Jago

440 Kingsland Road, Hackney, London, E8 4AA, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm

