Arianna Pasini - Burrone

Arianna Pasini Trio | "Verso una casa" LIVE

CISIM
Fri, 15 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsLido Adriano
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Arianna Pasini trio

Presentazione del disco "Verso una casa" in uscita il 15 marzo 2024 per Brutture Moderne, Crinale Lab, Urlaub Dischi e con il sostegno di Emilia Romagna Music Commission

Arianna Pasini: voce, chitarra, piano

Erica Terenzi: basso, per...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da CISIM.

Lineup

Arianna Pasini

Venue

CISIM

Viale Giuseppe Parini, 48, 48122 Lido Adriano
Doors open9:00 pm

FAQs

è necessaria la tessera AICS o qualche iscrizione ad associazioni nazionali?

Da ottobre 2023 non è più necessaria la tessera per accedere al CISIM e da inizio 2024 non siamo più affiliati a nessuna associazione nazionale. Perciò per accedere basta acquistare il biglietto

