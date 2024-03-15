DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Arianna Pasini trio
Presentazione del disco "Verso una casa" in uscita il 15 marzo 2024 per Brutture Moderne, Crinale Lab, Urlaub Dischi e con il sostegno di Emilia Romagna Music Commission
Arianna Pasini: voce, chitarra, piano
Erica Terenzi: basso, per...
Da ottobre 2023 non è più necessaria la tessera per accedere al CISIM e da inizio 2024 non siamo più affiliati a nessuna associazione nazionale. Perciò per accedere basta acquistare il biglietto
