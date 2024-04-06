DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This is a 21+ event. Featuring 3LH, Sluttony, Broken Baby, Buckets, Trash Day Julez and the Rollers, Integra Pink, Deth Coast plus "Scenes from the Pit" photo exhibition and art installations.
