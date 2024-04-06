Top track

No Panic Fest ft. 3LH, Sluttony & More

Permanent Records Roadhouse
Sat, 6 Apr, 6:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is a 21+ event. Featuring 3LH, Sluttony, Broken Baby, Buckets, Trash Day Julez and the Rollers, Integra Pink, Deth Coast plus "Scenes from the Pit" photo exhibition and art installations.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Permanent Records Roadhouse, Reckless Magazine + Bad Times
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

3
3LH, Sluttony, Broken Baby and 3 more

Venue

Permanent Records Roadhouse

1906 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90065, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

