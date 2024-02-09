DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Brazil Party Spécial Carnaval De Bahia

Le Mazette
Fri, 9 Feb, 8:00 pm
PartyParis
From €9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

🇧🇷 🎶 🇧🇷 🌴 🇧🇷 BRASIL PARTY SPECIAL CARNAVAL 🇧🇷 🌴 🇧🇷 🎶🇧🇷

Viva o Carnaval !!

BRASIL PARTY SPECIAL CARNAVAL avec lives et DJs de 20h à l'aube le vendredi 9 février dans la belle péniche Le Mazette avec une capacité de 900 personnes grâce à ce...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Groovalizacion DJ

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.