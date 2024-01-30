DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
MUSICA!
MUSICA!
MUSICA!
A solo exhibition of new works by Raissa Pardini.
With a touring and ever evolving collection of works that have frequented the walls of galleries and venues in London, Glasgow, Manchester and Milan; Raissa Pardini brings her mo...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.