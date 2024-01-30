DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Musica! Musica! Musica! : An exhibition

Whereelse?
Tue, 30 Jan, 6:00 pm
ArtMargate
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

A solo exhibition of new works by Raissa Pardini.

With a touring and ever evolving collection of works that have frequented the walls of galleries and venues in London, Glasgow, Manchester and Milan; Raissa Pardini brings her mo...

This is an all ages event
Presented by Night Harvest CIC
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Raissa Pardini

Venue

Whereelse?

21 The Centre, Margate, CT9 1RL, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
150 capacity

