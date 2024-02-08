DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Kissa Mode (Vinyl Only)

Jupiter Disco
Thu, 8 Feb, 10:00 pm
DJBrooklyn
All vinyl, all night for this Kissa Mode lineup. These devoted crate diggers have scoured for records across Tokyo & New York for the finest gems.

Leen meshes in with lawless finds of breaky & electro excellence

Kōsaten pieces together a dubby narrative...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Kissa Mode.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Jupiter Disco

Jupiter Disco, 1237 Flushing Ave, New York City, New York 11237, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

