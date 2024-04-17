DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
We invite you to a free screening of Race d’Ep (1979) by Lionel Soukaz and Guy Hocquenghem. This screening is open to the public and co-sponsored by LA Filmforum and the USC Dornsife Departments of Comparative Literature and Latin American and Iberian Cult...
