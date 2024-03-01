Top track

Quinn Sullivan

Elkton Music Hall
Fri, 1 Mar, 8:00 pm
GigsElkton
$31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Twenty four-year-old Quinn Sullivan came to prominence as a young guitar virtuoso who, after a chance encounter with Buddy Guy at the age of 8, would go on to become a buzzed-about blues phenom.

When it came time to write and record his fifth album, Salva...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Quinn Sullivan

Venue

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

FAQs

Is this show seated?

There will be both seating for all ticket buyers and standing room.

What time does the show start?

Doors open at 7PM
Music starts at 8PM

