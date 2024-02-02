Top track

Disco Stupenda w/ Soul Fingers

APOLLO CLUB MILANO
Fri, 2 Feb, 11:30 pm
DJMilano
€17.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

VENERDI 2 Febbraio 2024 🪩

DS chiama @soul_fingers all’ApolloClub per inondare Milano con le migliori vibes della Riviera. Tre Djs romagnoli per una notte 100% Disco-Funk.

Girano i dischi:

*Tommiboy

*Claudio Cavallaro b2b Richy Cardelli

*Claudio C...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Apollo 11 SRL.

Lineup

Tommiboy

Venue

APOLLO CLUB MILANO

Via Giosuè Borsi, 9/2, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:30 pm

