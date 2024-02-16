Top track

Toliman - Hyper-ballad

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Toliman "Elevate" Launch Party feat Frogg

Circolo Agorà
Fri, 16 Feb, 10:00 pm
GigsCusano Milanino
€6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Toliman - Hyper-ballad
Got a code?

About

I Toliman tornano al Circolo Agorà di Cusano Milanino per presentare in esclusiva il loro primo album "Elevate"

In apertura, il prog-metal dei Frogg

Apertura porte ore 19:30

Inizio spettacoli ore 22:00

Ingresso con tessera arci

Tutte le età
Presentato da Circolo Agorà.

Lineup

Venue

Circolo Agorà

Via Monte Grappa 27, 20095 Cusano Milanino città metropolitana di Milano, Italia
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.