I Toliman tornano al Circolo Agorà di Cusano Milanino per presentare in esclusiva il loro primo album "Elevate"
In apertura, il prog-metal dei Frogg
Apertura porte ore 19:30
Inizio spettacoli ore 22:00
Ingresso con tessera arci
