Neverdogs & Franz Costa - Upper Side

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

HOPE Pool Party w/ Neverdogs / DJ Fronter / Alberto Dimeo

Go Beach Club
Sat, 7 Oct, 4:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

(ESP) ¡Celebra el fin del verano en el opening de la nueva fiesta Hope! Únete a nosotros en el espectacular beach club Go Beach y disfruta de la mejor musica electrónica, con la presencia de talentosos artistas como, Dj Fronter y Alberto Dimeo. Más sorpres Read more

Organizado por GMC WORLDWIDE PRODUCTIONS, S.L..

Lineup

DJ Fronter, Alberto Dimeo, Neverdogs

Venue

Go Beach Club

Carrer Port Esportiu, 14P, 08930 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open4:00 pm

