Atención Tsunami + Pena Máxima

Moby Dick
Fri, 10 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

El combo de rock alternativo Atención Tsunami regresan a los escenarios para adelantar canciones de lo que será su nuevo álbum, del que irán presentando sencillos desde la vuelta de verano; y compartiendo noche con Pena Máxima, el dúo compuesto por los que Read more

Organizado por MAZO Madriz.

Lineup

Pena Máxima, Atención Tsunami

Venue

Moby Dick

Av. de Brasil, 5, 28020 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:30 pm

