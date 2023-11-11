Top track

congratulations - Zeitgeist

Riot Gulll is 1! congratulations + Skies + more

Quarterhouse
Sat, 11 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsFolkestone
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

🔥 RIOT GULLL's 1st Birthday 🔥

Since launching in Nov 2022, we've been championing women & gender minorities in the alt-rock and post-punk scenes, drawing a crowd from across Kent. For our 1st birthday, we're back at larger venue Quarterhouse, located in...

Presented by COMPASS MUSIC.

Lineup

Skies, Congratulations

Venue

Quarterhouse

49 Tontine Street, Folkestone, CT20 1JP, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity

