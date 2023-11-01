DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Bug Club

The Crescent
Wed, 1 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsYork
£14.85The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

The Bug Club’s name does a good job of introducing the band and their music: a tight-knit, collaborative effort focussed on telling tales of the everyday that we often take for granted, shot through with humour and riffs-a-plenty. Comprising the creative t...

Presented by Please Please You & Brudenell Presents

Lineup

The Bug Club, Bug Teeth

Venue

The Crescent

8 The Crescent, York YO24 1AW, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

