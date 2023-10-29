DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

The Gospel Service

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Sun, 29 Oct, 5:00 pm
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Manchester's renowned AMC Gospel Choir present an early-evening Sunday session of classics given the full gospel treatment.

One of the UK’s leading choirs performing timeless tracks by Beyonce, Pharrell, Etta James, Stevie Wonder and more – you’ll always Read more

Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open5:00 pm

