Dr Cream and The Sexy Flamingos concierto Halloween

Sala Clamores
Tue, 31 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€15.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Dr. Cream & The Sexy Flamingos es una explosión de baile, purpurina y confeti, que tiene el objetivo de hacer a los ritmos disco-funk y a tu sudor los protagonistas de las noches más memorables de Madrid.

Organizado por Sala Clamores.

Lineup

Dr Cream and The Sexy Flamingos

Venue

Sala Clamores

Calle de Alburquerque, 14, 28010 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

