Top track

Deep Blue

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Donkey Kid

Milla
Sun, 8 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsMünchen
€21.83The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Deep Blue
Got a code?

About

Donkey Kid hat sich mit seinem Sound, der klassische Beatles-Referenzen mit 80s Synthpop verbindet, einen Platz tief im Herzen der jungen Indie-Musikszene verschafft.

Wie viele seiner Altersgenossen begann der zwanzigjährige Steglitzer damit, Musik im eig Read more

Präsentiert von: DIFFUS und BR Puls

Lineup

Donkey Kid

Venue

Milla

Holzstraße 28, 80469 München, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.