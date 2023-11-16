Top track

The Warlocks + Dion Lunadon

Bronson
Thu, 16 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsRavenna
€17.25

About

Formatisi nel 1999, i The Warlocks producono un muro di suono implacabile e ipnotico che suggerisce una collisione tra la psichedelia classica, il Krautrock e i Velvet Underground. Il frontman Bobby Hecksher è cresciuto nelle paludi di Tampa Bay, FL, ma si Read more

Presentato da Triade di Angiolini Emanuele e c snc.

Lineup

The Warlocks, Dion Lunadon

Venue

Bronson

Via Cella, 50, 48124 Madonna Dell'albero RA, Italy

Doors open9:00 pm

