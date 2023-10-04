DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pretenders at Pappy + Harriet's

Pappy and Harriet's
Wed, 4 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsPioneertown
$74.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Sister Midnight Presents The Pretenders at Pappy + Harriet's

All ages

Presented by Sister Midnight.

Pretenders

Pappy and Harriet's

53688 Pioneertown Rd, Yucca Valley, CA 92284, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

