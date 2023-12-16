Top track

Nuha Ruby Ra - My Voice

Nuha Ruby Ra + Baba Ali + Vanity Fairy

Dareshack
Sat, 16 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsBristol
£15.40

About

Nuha Ruby Ra

2022 saw Nuha Ruby Ra release her new singles 'My Voice' and ‘Self Portraiture’ on Brace Yourself Records. The singles follow 2021's 'How To Move' EP, released to critical acclaim cementing Nuha as one of the most exciting and provocative new Read more

Presented by DM Generation.

Lineup

Vanity Fairy, Baba Ali, Nuha Ruby Ra

Venue

Dareshack

Wine St, Bristol BS1 2BD, UK
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

