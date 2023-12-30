DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
This Event is General Admission - Standing Room Only
Comedic rapper Afroman first broke through in 2000 with his ubiquitous stoner-lifestyle anthem "Because I Got High," bringing his songs of wit, weed, and deep-fried funk to the masses. Afroman's signatu...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.