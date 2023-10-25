Top track

Sam Lewis - I'm Coming Home

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sam Lewis + Lianne Kaye

The Brunswick
Wed, 25 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£16.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sam Lewis - I'm Coming Home
Got a code?

About

Twenty Music Roots Presents

Sam Lewis + Lianne Kayr at The Brunswick, Brighton/Hove

Date: Wednesday 25th October 2023

Venue: 20 minutes walk from Hove Station

Sam Lewis has collaborated with everyone from Leon Russell to The Wood Brothers. Chris Staple Read more

Presented by Twenty Music Roots.

Lineup

Lianne Kaye, Sam Lewis

Venue

The Brunswick

The Brunswick, 17 Holland Rd, Hove BN3 1JF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.