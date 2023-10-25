Top track

Don’t Go Gentle: A Film About Idles Screening

Ramsgate Music Hall
Wed, 25 Oct, 7:00 pm
FilmRamsgate
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

“Don’t Go Gentle: A Film About Idles” traces the arc of the uncompromising British group as it becomes one of the world’s most vital rock groups — and helps establish an international community steeped in friendship, unity and determination — amid challeng Read more

Presented by Something Goes Right
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Ramsgate Music Hall

13 Turner St, Ramsgate CT11 8NJ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
160 capacity

