Top track

Tezeta (Nostalgia)

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mulatu Astatke

Barbican Hall
Fri, 10 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £32.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Tezeta (Nostalgia)
Got a code?

About

Celebrate 80 years of Ethiopian musician and arranger Mulatu Astatke, best known as the father of Ethio-jazz. Born in the western Ethiopian city of Jimma, Mulatu trained in London, New York City, and Boston where he combined his jazz and Latin music intere Read more

Presented by Serious.

Lineup

Mulatu Astatke

Venue

Barbican Hall

Barbican Centre, Silk Street, London EC2Y 8DS
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
2000 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.