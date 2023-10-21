Top track

Heavy Metal Maniac

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Exciter (40 years of Heavy Metal Maniac!), Tower, Shadowland

Saint Vitus Bar
Sat, 21 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$32.78The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Heavy Metal Maniac
Got a code?

About

We are honored to host Exciter on their 40 year anniversary of their seminal album Heavy Metal Maniac! Joining them for the evening are Brooklyn metal powerhouses TOWER and SHADOWLAND!

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Saint Vitus Bar.

Lineup

Shadowland, TOWER, Exciter

Venue

Saint Vitus Bar

1120 Manhattan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.