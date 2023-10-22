DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Arcaeon

229
Sun, 22 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Arcaeon come to 229 on the 22nd October!
Support from A Titan A Deity and Rosen Bridge

Tickets £10 ADV

This is a 14+ event. U16's accompanied by an adult

Presented by 229.

Lineup

Arcaeon, A Titan, A Deity

Venue

229

229 Great Portland St, London W1W 5PN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
Accessibility information

