Tibasko: The Lady Godiva UK Tour - London

Phonox
Thu, 14 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsLondon
£5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

TIBASKO are looking after your bank accounts.

All tickets are a FIVER on the Lady Godiva tour.

Don’t miss TIBASKO coming to London on their UK headline tour.

To support everyone that loves raving in a cost-of-living crisis, TIBASKO are keeping all ticke Read more

Presented by Phonox.

Lineup

Tibasko

Venue

Phonox

418 Brixton Rd, London SW9 7AY
Open in maps
Doors open9:30 pm
550 capacity

