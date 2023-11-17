Top track

Twin Atlantic

The Boileroom
Fri, 17 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsGuildford
£30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Transparency is Twin Atlantic as you’ve never known them. Ten candid, funny, funky songs find frontman Sam McTrusty spilling his guts on everything from marriage, male friendship and the absurdity of social media to parenthood, medication and his mum.

Presented by The Boileroom.

Lineup

Twin Atlantic

Venue

The Boileroom

13 Stoke Fields, Guildford GU1 4LS, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
275 capacity

