MAN ON MAN

Voodoo Daddy's
Mon, 6 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

MAN ON MAN

https://www.manonmanmusic.com/

+ supports

Collars

https://linktr.ee/collarstheband

16+

Presented by Everything is Fine
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Collars, MAN ON MAN

Venue

Voodoo Daddy's

7A Timber Hill, Norwich NR1 3JZ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

