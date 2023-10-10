DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Nat's What I Reckon

Manchester Academy 2
Tue, 10 Oct, 7:30 pm
ComedyManchester
£26.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Viral comedy champion, rock musician, mental health advocate and award-winning, best-selling author Nat’s What I Reckon has sold out tours and comedy festivals, published three books, a board game and a podcast, and clocked up over 4.5 million online follo Read more

Presented by Kilimanjaro & FORM.

Nat's What I Reckon

Manchester Academy 2

Manchester University Students Union, Oxford Rd, Manchester M13 9PR, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
900 capacity
