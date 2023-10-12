Top track

Combichrist - Heads Off

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Combichrist + Megaherz

Ninkasi Gerland / Kao
Thu, 12 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsLyon
€28.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Combichrist - Heads Off
Got a code?

About

Sounds Like Hell Productions, en accord avec Garmonbozia, présente

Deux des groupes phares de la scène Metal Indus seront réunis sur la scène du Ninkasi Gerland / Kao jeudi 12 octobre ! Mené par l’emblématique Andy LaPlegua, COMBICHRIST partagera l’affich Read more

Présenté par Sounds Like Hell Productions.

Lineup

Janosch Moldau, Megaherz, Combichrist

Venue

Ninkasi Gerland / Kao

267 Rue Marcel Mérieux, 69007 Lyon, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.