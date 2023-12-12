DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

A Christmas Gaiety

Royal Albert Hall
Tue, 12 Dec, 6:45 pm
PartyLondon
From £18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Drag sensation Peaches Christ and conductor Edwin Outwater are hosting a Queer Christmas Extravaganza and EVERYONE is invited. In association with the Clapham Grand, this year’s show is bigger, bawdier, and more spectacular than ever!

Your favourite Que Read more

Presented by Royal Albert Hall
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Royal Albert Hall

Kensington Gore, Kensington, London SW7 2AP, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:45 pm
5272 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.