Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu

Hinako Omori

The Deaf Institute
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£13.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Lokah Samastah Sukhino Bhavantu
About

HINAKO OMORI

At Manchester The Deaf Institute

This is a 14+ event.

Presented by DHP FAMILY.

Lineup

Hinako Omori, Aga Ujma

Venue

The Deaf Institute

135 Grosvenor St, Manchester M1 7HE
Doors open7:00 pm

