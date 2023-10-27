Top track

Louga - Atteint

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Festival "La Meute"

DOCK B
Fri, 27 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
Selling fast
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Louga - Atteint
Got a code?

About

Le 27 octobre rejoignez “La Meute”, un festival pluri-disciplinaire célébrant la réédition du projet "Chant du Loup" de l'artiste Louga.

Venez plonger dans la diversité culturelle de l'Île-de-France à travers la photographie, l'illustration, le cinéma et...

Présenté par DOCK B & Louga Mgt

Lineup

10
Mutha Madiba, Laskad, I2D and 10 more

Venue

DOCK B

1 Place de la Pointe, 93500 Pantin, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.