Top track

Prince & The Revolution - Purple Rain

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Call It A Year: 1984

The Mildmay Club
Fri, 3 Nov, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Prince & The Revolution - Purple Rain
Got a code?

About

Call It A Year: 1984

Friday 3rd November. The Mildmay Club

One year. All genres

DJs Paul Richards and Bobby Foster will be playing Prince, Madonna, Bruce Springsteen, The Smiths, Duran Duran, Frankie Goes to Hollywood, Depeche Mode, U2, Bananarama, Wham...

Presented by Call It A Year.

Venue

The Mildmay Club

33 Newington Green, London N16, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.