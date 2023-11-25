Top track

Hinako Omori - A Journey

Hinako Omori

L'Archipel
Sat, 25 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
€15.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Après la sortie l'année dernière d'un album "exploratoire" et plus que bien reçu (A Journey), l'artiste basée à Londres Hinako Omori (originaire de Yokohama, au Japon) offre de nouvelles sensations à son auditoire : suite à la parution le mois dernier de l...

Présenté par OCTOPUS.

Lineup

Hinako Omori

Venue

L'Archipel

17 Bd de Strasbourg, 75010 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

