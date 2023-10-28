DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Doors: 7pm wine and beer available
Event start: 8pm
Allison Miller is a critically acclaimed singer-songwriter, bandleader, composer and drummer. With her band Allison will perform Rivers In Our Veins, an original 12-song cycle with music, dance and vide...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.