Top track

Burna Boy - Last Last

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Culture

Prince of Peckham
Sat, 25 Nov, 9:00 pm
PartyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Burna Boy - Last Last
Got a code?

About

Every Saturday we’ll be running right through ’till the early hours fuelled by turn up tunes, party hip-hop, R&B classics and afrobeat provided by our resident DJs.

Buy your ticket now for priority entry until 11pm.

21+, photo ID required.

No tracksuit Read more

Prince of Peckham

Lineup

Venue

Prince of Peckham

1 Clayton Rd, Peckham, London SE15 5JA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.