Top track

Ondara - Lebanon

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ONDARA a Milano

BIKO
Thu, 23 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ondara - Lebanon
Got a code?

About

Nao Uao presenta:

ONDARA

JS Ondara, noto come mononimo come ONDARA, è un cantautore keniota nominato ai Grammy Award, il cui album di debutto, Tales of America, è stato pubblicato il 15 febbraio 2019 tramite Verve Forecast.

🇮🇹 Evento riservato ai soci...

Presentato da Circolo Arci BIKO.

Lineup

Ondara

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.