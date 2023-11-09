DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Wedge (Ale)

Dabadaba
Thu, 9 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
La banda WEDGE nació en el centro de atención en Berlín en 2014, fundada por el guitarrista/cantante Kiryk Drewinski (ex-Liquid Visions y ex-The Magnificent Brotherhood), el baterista Holger "The Holg" Grosser y el bajista/organista Dave Götz. El poderoso Read more

Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.

Wedge

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

